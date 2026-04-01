260401-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 1, 2026)
A radio PSA to inform service members and families about a Stop Movement order affecting personal property shipments in United States Central Command's Area of Responsibility, Apr. 1, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 03:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91095
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111609763.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PPA Stop Movement Order PSA, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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