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    PPA Stop Movement Order PSA

    PPA Stop Movement Order PSA

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    260401-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 1, 2026)
    A radio PSA to inform service members and families about a Stop Movement order affecting personal property shipments in United States Central Command's Area of Responsibility, Apr. 1, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 03:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91095
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111609763.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PPA Stop Movement Order PSA, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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