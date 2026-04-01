NEWSCAST 03 APR 26: Mariana Islands Security Patrols & Conclusion of Exercise Sea Dragon 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91094" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

260403-N-KW172-1001 SASEBO, Japan

The U.S. Coast guard conducted joint patrols with local partners in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to bolster maritime security in the region, Northern Mariana Islands, Mar. 27, 2026, and Commander, Task Force 72 concluded joint Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)