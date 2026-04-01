260403-N-KW172-1001 SASEBO, Japan
The U.S. Coast guard conducted joint patrols with local partners in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to bolster maritime security in the region, Northern Mariana Islands, Mar. 27, 2026, and Commander, Task Force 72 concluded joint Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 03:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91094
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111609717.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 03 APR 26: Mariana Islands Security Patrols & Conclusion of Exercise Sea Dragon 2026, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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