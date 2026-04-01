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    NEWSCAST 03 APR 26: Mariana Islands Security Patrols & Conclusion of Exercise Sea Dragon 2026

    NEWSCAST 03 APR 26: Mariana Islands Security Patrols & Conclusion of Exercise Sea Dragon 2026

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.02.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    260403-N-KW172-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    The U.S. Coast guard conducted joint patrols with local partners in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to bolster maritime security in the region, Northern Mariana Islands, Mar. 27, 2026, and Commander, Task Force 72 concluded joint Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 03:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91094
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111609717.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 03 APR 26: Mariana Islands Security Patrols & Conclusion of Exercise Sea Dragon 2026, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Saipan
    US Coast Guard
    Japan
    US Navy
    Pacific Ocean
    Exercise Sea Dragon 2026

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