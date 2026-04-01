Family Guidons - Ep. 6

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In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts sit down with Lisa Mustard, a licensed marriage and family therapist and the psychological health program manager for the South Carolina Military Department, to talk about the challenges and emotional impact of deployment on military families. From managing stress and anxiety to navigating parenting and maintaining emotional well-being, this episode is filled with practical coping tools, expert insight and real-life experiences. If you or your family are facing the realities of deployment, this conversation offers support, understanding and resources to help you through it. This is part one of “Holding It Together at Home” so make sure you come back for part two where they continue the conversation.



00:00 - Intro

02:30 - Episode Topic: Coping with Deployment Stress and Anxiety

03:05 - Personal Experiences with Deployment

03:43 - Introducing Expert Guest: Lisa Mustard

04:52 - Understanding Deployment Stress

07:44 - Children's Reactions to Deployment

08:24 - Differences in Coping: Kids vs. Spouses vs. Parents

09:07 - Signs of Stress in Family Members

10:11 - Holding it Together: The Importance of Support Systems

11:14 - Different Coping Mechanisms for Spouses

17:46 - Long-Term Support for Military Families

22:09 - Signs of Serious Stress in Adults

23:01 - Signs of Serious Stress in Children

25:21 - Communicating with Children About Deployment

27:44 - Coping and Grounding Strategies

28:46 - Importance of Community Support

31:09 - Calming Techniques: Deep Breathing and Grounding

33:44 - Self-Care During Deployment

35:09 - Maintaining Routines and Schedules

37:06 - Adapting to the New Normal

39:06 - Importance of Self-Care for Parents

41:06 - Maintaining Connection with Deployed Partner

44:13 - Balancing Communication and Emotional Support

45:37 - Preview of Next Episode: Supporting Kids and Parents



Links:

Email: familyguidons@gmail.com



Lisa Mustard: 803-409-9965, Lisa.Mustard@scmd.sc.gov





South Carolina Army National Guard Behavioral Health Care Line - 866-345-8400



Military OneSource - www.militaryonesource.mil



24-HOUR NATIONAL CRISIS LIFELINE - Available for civilians and service members. 1-800-273-8255; Service Members press option #1.



You may also TEXT 838255 to the Veterans Crisis Line or click https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ to open up a chat conversation.





Operation Purple: https://www.militaryfamily.org/state-of-the-military-family-programs/operation-purple/





Military spouse advocacy network: https://www.militaryspouseadvocacynetwork.org/





Bloom Military Teen program: https://www.bloommilitaryteens.org/





Blue Star Mothers of America: https://www.bluestarmothers.org/



Defining Daily Victories During a Military Deployment: Navigating the Holidays - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH6GukafBcg



Handling Travel During Deployment of Your Service Member - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62jataTay1g



South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/

Youtube / scnationalguard

Facebook / scguard

Instagram / official_scguard

Twitter / scnationalguard

Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/

DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG