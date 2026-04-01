Family Guidons - Ep. 6

In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts sit down with Lisa Mustard, a licensed marriage and family therapist and the psychological health program manager for the South Carolina Military Department, to talk about the challenges and emotional impact of deployment on military families. From managing stress and anxiety to navigating parenting and maintaining emotional well-being, this episode is filled with practical coping tools, expert insight and real-life experiences. If you or your family are facing the realities of deployment, this conversation offers support, understanding and resources to help you through it. This is part one of “Holding It Together at Home” so make sure you come back for part two where they continue the conversation.
00:00 - Intro
02:30 - Episode Topic: Coping with Deployment Stress and Anxiety
03:05 - Personal Experiences with Deployment
03:43 - Introducing Expert Guest: Lisa Mustard
04:52 - Understanding Deployment Stress
07:44 - Children's Reactions to Deployment
08:24 - Differences in Coping: Kids vs. Spouses vs. Parents
09:07 - Signs of Stress in Family Members
10:11 - Holding it Together: The Importance of Support Systems
11:14 - Different Coping Mechanisms for Spouses
17:46 - Long-Term Support for Military Families
22:09 - Signs of Serious Stress in Adults
23:01 - Signs of Serious Stress in Children
25:21 - Communicating with Children About Deployment
27:44 - Coping and Grounding Strategies
28:46 - Importance of Community Support
31:09 - Calming Techniques: Deep Breathing and Grounding
33:44 - Self-Care During Deployment
35:09 - Maintaining Routines and Schedules
37:06 - Adapting to the New Normal
39:06 - Importance of Self-Care for Parents
41:06 - Maintaining Connection with Deployed Partner
44:13 - Balancing Communication and Emotional Support
45:37 - Preview of Next Episode: Supporting Kids and Parents
Links:
Email: familyguidons@gmail.com
Lisa Mustard: 803-409-9965, Lisa.Mustard@scmd.sc.gov
South Carolina Army National Guard Behavioral Health Care Line - 866-345-8400
Military OneSource - www.militaryonesource.mil
24-HOUR NATIONAL CRISIS LIFELINE - Available for civilians and service members. 1-800-273-8255; Service Members press option #1.
You may also TEXT 838255 to the Veterans Crisis Line or click https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ to open up a chat conversation.
Operation Purple: https://www.militaryfamily.org/state-of-the-military-family-programs/operation-purple/
Military spouse advocacy network: https://www.militaryspouseadvocacynetwork.org/
Bloom Military Teen program: https://www.bloommilitaryteens.org/
Blue Star Mothers of America: https://www.bluestarmothers.org/
Defining Daily Victories During a Military Deployment: Navigating the Holidays - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH6GukafBcg
Handling Travel During Deployment of Your Service Member - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62jataTay1g
South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
Youtube / scnationalguard
Facebook / scguard
Instagram / official_scguard
Twitter / scnationalguard
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2026 11:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91092
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111608791.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:35
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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