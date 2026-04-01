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    Family Guidons - Ep. 6

    Family Guidons - Ep. 6

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    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    In this episode of Family Guidons, the hosts sit down with Lisa Mustard, a licensed marriage and family therapist and the psychological health program manager for the South Carolina Military Department, to talk about the challenges and emotional impact of deployment on military families. From managing stress and anxiety to navigating parenting and maintaining emotional well-being, this episode is filled with practical coping tools, expert insight and real-life experiences. If you or your family are facing the realities of deployment, this conversation offers support, understanding and resources to help you through it. This is part one of “Holding It Together at Home” so make sure you come back for part two where they continue the conversation.

    00:00 - Intro
    02:30 - Episode Topic: Coping with Deployment Stress and Anxiety
    03:05 - Personal Experiences with Deployment
    03:43 - Introducing Expert Guest: Lisa Mustard
    04:52 - Understanding Deployment Stress
    07:44 - Children's Reactions to Deployment
    08:24 - Differences in Coping: Kids vs. Spouses vs. Parents
    09:07 - Signs of Stress in Family Members
    10:11 - Holding it Together: The Importance of Support Systems
    11:14 - Different Coping Mechanisms for Spouses
    17:46 - Long-Term Support for Military Families
    22:09 - Signs of Serious Stress in Adults
    23:01 - Signs of Serious Stress in Children
    25:21 - Communicating with Children About Deployment
    27:44 - Coping and Grounding Strategies
    28:46 - Importance of Community Support
    31:09 - Calming Techniques: Deep Breathing and Grounding
    33:44 - Self-Care During Deployment
    35:09 - Maintaining Routines and Schedules
    37:06 - Adapting to the New Normal
    39:06 - Importance of Self-Care for Parents
    41:06 - Maintaining Connection with Deployed Partner
    44:13 - Balancing Communication and Emotional Support
    45:37 - Preview of Next Episode: Supporting Kids and Parents

    Links:
    Email: familyguidons@gmail.com

    Lisa Mustard: 803-409-9965, Lisa.Mustard@scmd.sc.gov


    South Carolina Army National Guard Behavioral Health Care Line - 866-345-8400

    Military OneSource - www.militaryonesource.mil

    24-HOUR NATIONAL CRISIS LIFELINE - Available for civilians and service members. 1-800-273-8255; Service Members press option #1.

    You may also TEXT 838255 to the Veterans Crisis Line or click https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/ to open up a chat conversation.


    Operation Purple: https://www.militaryfamily.org/state-of-the-military-family-programs/operation-purple/


    Military spouse advocacy network: https://www.militaryspouseadvocacynetwork.org/


    Bloom Military Teen program: https://www.bloommilitaryteens.org/


    Blue Star Mothers of America: https://www.bluestarmothers.org/

    Defining Daily Victories During a Military Deployment: Navigating the Holidays - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH6GukafBcg

    Handling Travel During Deployment of Your Service Member - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62jataTay1g

    South Carolina National Guard / https://www.scguard.ng.mil/
    Youtube / scnationalguard
    Facebook / scguard
    Instagram / official_scguard
    Twitter / scnationalguard
    Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/scguard/
    DVIDS / https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SCNG

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 11:05
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91092
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111608791.mp3
    Length: 00:46:35
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Guidons - Ep. 6, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    scng
    military podcast
    family guidon podcast
    copping with deployment

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