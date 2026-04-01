NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 2, 2026) Radio News highlights Air Force Brigadier General Clarence "bud" Anderson, the last surviving “triple ace” pilot from World War II, who received full military funeral honors at Arlington national cemetery. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2026 08:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91083
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111607686.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radio News 260403, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.