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    NEWSCAST 26 MAR 26: Military Youth of the Year & USS Mustin Arrival

    NEWSCAST 26 MAR 26: Military Youth of the Year & USS Mustin Arrival

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.25.2026

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    260326-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 26, 2026)
    DoWEA Military Youth of the Year, Mr. Jude Cutler, visited AFN Sasebo for an interview onboard Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 20, 2026, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) arrived at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Mar. 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 00:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91027
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111603259.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 26 MAR 26: Military Youth of the Year & USS Mustin Arrival, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CFAY
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    AFN
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    DoWEA

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