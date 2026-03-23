NEWSCAST 26 MAR 26: Military Youth of the Year & USS Mustin Arrival

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260326-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 26, 2026)

DoWEA Military Youth of the Year, Mr. Jude Cutler, visited AFN Sasebo for an interview onboard Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 20, 2026, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) arrived at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Mar. 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)