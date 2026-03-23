NEWSCAST 26 MAR 26: U.S., Philippines Conduct MCA & U.S., ROK Marines Complete Freedom Shield 26

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260326-N-TV012-1002, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 26, 2026)

The combined forces of the Philippines and the United States conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, Mar. 20, 2026, and U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), Marine Forces Korea (MARFORK) and 1st Marine Division, alongside their Republic of Korea (ROK) counterparts, completed exercise Freedom Shield 26, Republic of Korea, Mar. 19, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)