NEWSCAST 26 MAR 25: Virtual Chiefs of Defense Conference & Hanuman Guardian 26 Urban Warfare Training

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260326-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 26, 2026)

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted Gen. Jennie Carignan, chief of the defense staff for the Canadian Armed Forces, during the virtual Chiefs of Defense Conference, or CHODs, at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Mar. 19, 2026, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division trained alongside the Royal Thai Army during military operations in urban terrain training as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26, Lopburi, Thailand, Mar. 14, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)