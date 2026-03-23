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    NEWSCAST 26 MAR 25: Virtual Chiefs of Defense Conference & Hanuman Guardian 26 Urban Warfare Training

    NEWSCAST 26 MAR 25: Virtual Chiefs of Defense Conference & Hanuman Guardian 26 Urban Warfare Training

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.25.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    260326-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 26, 2026)
    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted Gen. Jennie Carignan, chief of the defense staff for the Canadian Armed Forces, during the virtual Chiefs of Defense Conference, or CHODs, at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Mar. 19, 2026, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division trained alongside the Royal Thai Army during military operations in urban terrain training as part of Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26, Lopburi, Thailand, Mar. 14, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 23:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91025
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111603246.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, NEWSCAST 26 MAR 25: Virtual Chiefs of Defense Conference & Hanuman Guardian 26 Urban Warfare Training, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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