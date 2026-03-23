Lima Charlie - Ep. 12 Coffee Talk #2

On the second episode of "Coffee Talk", a special edition of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Brig. Gen. Maj. Joshua "Deuce" Waggoner, the air assistant adjutant general, and discuss leadership, readiness, and ongoing transformation within the Indiana National Guard.
0:00 Intro
1:23 Balancing the Guard and Civilian Life
3:55 Indiana's Involvement in Operation Epic Fury
4:33 Warfighting readiness for the Air National Guard
7:23 Future Transformation
9:26 Deciphering Army Acronyms
10:00 Old and New Chief Master Sergeant
11:54 Air National Guard in the News/Outro
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 07:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91020
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111601452.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:50
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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