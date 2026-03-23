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    Lima Charlie - Ep. 12 Coffee Talk #2

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 12 Coffee Talk #2

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    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    On the second episode of "Coffee Talk", a special edition of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Brig. Gen. Maj. Joshua "Deuce" Waggoner, the air assistant adjutant general, and discuss leadership, readiness, and ongoing transformation within the Indiana National Guard.

    0:00 Intro
    1:23 Balancing the Guard and Civilian Life
    3:55 Indiana's Involvement in Operation Epic Fury
    4:33 Warfighting readiness for the Air National Guard
    7:23 Future Transformation
    9:26 Deciphering Army Acronyms
    10:00 Old and New Chief Master Sergeant
    11:54 Air National Guard in the News/Outro

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 07:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91020
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111601452.mp3
    Length: 00:12:50
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lima Charlie - Ep. 12 Coffee Talk #2, by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Lima Charlie Podcast
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

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