Lima Charlie - Ep. 12 Coffee Talk #2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91020" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On the second episode of "Coffee Talk", a special edition of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Brig. Gen. Maj. Joshua "Deuce" Waggoner, the air assistant adjutant general, and discuss leadership, readiness, and ongoing transformation within the Indiana National Guard.



0:00 Intro

1:23 Balancing the Guard and Civilian Life

3:55 Indiana's Involvement in Operation Epic Fury

4:33 Warfighting readiness for the Air National Guard

7:23 Future Transformation

9:26 Deciphering Army Acronyms

10:00 Old and New Chief Master Sergeant

11:54 Air National Guard in the News/Outro