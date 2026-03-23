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    MC3 FLOREZ RADIO HOUR - MARCH 05, 2026

    MC3 FLOREZ RADIO HOUR - MARCH 05, 2026

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    GREECE

    03.04.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Florez 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 05, 2026) A scoped radio hour on American Forces Network Souda Bay, The Eagle with host Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Seth A. Florez or DJ Flowwrez. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Seth A. Florez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 00:22
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91019
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111601444.mp3
    Length: 00:09:17
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, MC3 FLOREZ RADIO HOUR - MARCH 05, 2026, by PO3 Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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