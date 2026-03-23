A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Single Marine Program sponsored trip to the Attack On Titan museum. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 04:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91015
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111601316.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Attack On Titan Trip Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.