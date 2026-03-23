Attack On Titan Trip Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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A 15-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Tahir Noel, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Single Marine Program sponsored trip to the Attack On Titan museum. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)