Spangdahlem Radio News 260327 TEAM 2026

The following is a radio news report highlighting the completion of the 2026 TRICARE Area Office - Eurasia/Africa Meeting at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. This segment discussed the meeting's strengthening of operational readiness . (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 03:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91009
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111598592.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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