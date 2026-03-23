Spangdahlem Radio News 260326 Covid Reinstatement

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The following is a radio news report covering the upgrade of personnel records of members removed for denying the COVID-19 vaccine at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2026. This segment discussed the reinstatement of members' benefits and eligibility for reenlistment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)