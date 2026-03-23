The following is a radio news report highlighting the successful completion of Exercise Cold Response 26 at Northern Norway, Sweden, and Finland, March 25, 2026. This exercise demonstrated and reinforced the defensive posture of the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 03:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91007
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111598569.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260325 Cold Response, by A1C Jack Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.