Recently, soldiers with Medical Department Activity - Bavaria participated in joint training with the German Bundeswehr in the Grafenwoehr training area.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90989
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596180.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TCCC Joint force Training, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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