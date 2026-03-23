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    TCCC Joint force Training

    TCCC Joint force Training

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Michael Bradle 

    AFN Bavaria

    Recently, soldiers with Medical Department Activity - Bavaria participated in joint training with the German Bundeswehr in the Grafenwoehr training area.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 08:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90989
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111596180.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCC Joint force Training, by SGT Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    bundeswehr
    AFN Bavaria
    MEDDAC Bavaria
    Bundeswehr Bayern

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