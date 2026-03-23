KMC Update - Low Risk Drinking and Writing Doctor Workshops

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on low-risk drinking with Andrew Bock, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program, and writing doctor workshops with Lin Sao, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe senior academic advisor, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 25, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 08:58
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90984
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111596109.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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