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    KMC Update - Spouse Orientation and Wounded Warrior Project

    KMC Update - Spouse Orientation and Wounded Warrior Project

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.24.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Jeremie Bianes, Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness program manager, provided information regarding Baumholder ACS Spouse Orientation on March 24, 2026. Meanwhile, Kristy Hogan, Wounded Warrior Project regional director, shared eligibility requirements for Wounded Warrior Project on March 19, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 07:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90978
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111593967.mp3
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Spouse Orientation and Wounded Warrior Project, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior Project
    ACS
    eligibility
    BMC
    spouses

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