KMC Update - Spouse Orientation and Wounded Warrior Project

Jeremie Bianes, Army Community Service (ACS) Employment Readiness program manager, provided information regarding Baumholder ACS Spouse Orientation on March 24, 2026. Meanwhile, Kristy Hogan, Wounded Warrior Project regional director, shared eligibility requirements for Wounded Warrior Project on March 19, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 07:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90978
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111593967.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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