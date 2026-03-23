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    NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS-260325

    NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS-260325

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    GREECE

    03.24.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Florez 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 25, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class reports on U.S. Army updates to Tuition Assistance and education benefit updates, along with resources that Sailors can use to track their own Navy benefits. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Seth A. Florez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90964
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111593681.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS-260325, by PO3 Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

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