NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS-260325

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 25, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class reports on U.S. Army updates to Tuition Assistance and education benefit updates, along with resources that Sailors can use to track their own Navy benefits. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Seth A. Florez)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90964
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111593681.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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