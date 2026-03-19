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    Spangdahlem Radio News 260318 AETC's strategic impact on force readiness

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260318 AETC's strategic impact on force readiness

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.16.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report highlighting the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe during their visit to Ebbing Air National Guard Base and Goodfellow Air Force Base at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. This segment covered how Air Education and Training Command prepared Airmen for operational demands. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90923
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111586551.mp3
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260318 AETC's strategic impact on force readiness, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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