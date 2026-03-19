Spangdahlem Radio News 260318 AETC's strategic impact on force readiness

The following is a radio news report highlighting the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe during their visit to Ebbing Air National Guard Base and Goodfellow Air Force Base at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. This segment covered how Air Education and Training Command prepared Airmen for operational demands. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90923
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111586551.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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