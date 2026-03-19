A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voices of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano and Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight, radio broadcasters at American Forces Network Iwakuni and MC2 Jeffrey Kempton, Operations Manager at AFN Iwakuni, promoting the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Information Tours and Travel sponsored event: Bunny Island 2026. AFN produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 02:26
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90887
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111583455.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bunny Island Radio Spot, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by LCpl Jase Graziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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