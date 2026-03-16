The Exhibition Hall of the Aviano Airport Command was created in 2012 to commemorate the airport's centenary. It serves as a historical journey, documenting the airport's evolution from its beginnings to its current strategic role. The exhibition is structured into seven chronological sections, each introduced by a dedicated banner. Through a curated selection of historical photographs, it highlights the technological, architectural, and human changes that have shaped the airport over the last century. The hall is intended to be a link between the Airport Command and the local community, celebrating a shared history and providing context for understanding the airport's present-day identity.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 10:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90883
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111582223.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Introduction, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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