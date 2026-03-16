Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Introduction

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The Exhibition Hall of the Aviano Airport Command was created in 2012 to commemorate the airport's centenary. It serves as a historical journey, documenting the airport's evolution from its beginnings to its current strategic role. The exhibition is structured into seven chronological sections, each introduced by a dedicated banner. Through a curated selection of historical photographs, it highlights the technological, architectural, and human changes that have shaped the airport over the last century. The hall is intended to be a link between the Airport Command and the local community, celebrating a shared history and providing context for understanding the airport's present-day identity.