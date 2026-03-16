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    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Introduction

    Italian Air Force History Museum - English: Introduction

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.18.2026

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The Exhibition Hall of the Aviano Airport Command was created in 2012 to commemorate the airport's centenary. It serves as a historical journey, documenting the airport's evolution from its beginnings to its current strategic role. The exhibition is structured into seven chronological sections, each introduced by a dedicated banner. Through a curated selection of historical photographs, it highlights the technological, architectural, and human changes that have shaped the airport over the last century. The hall is intended to be a link between the Airport Command and the local community, celebrating a shared history and providing context for understanding the airport's present-day identity.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 10:43
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90883
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111582223.mp3
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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