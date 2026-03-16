Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 66: United States v. Moore; United States v. Hennessy, and United States v. Serjak (C.A.A.F. 2026)

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In this episode we discuss the legal and factual sufficiency of evidence considered in Article 120(b)(2)(A) – sexual assault without consent cases in light of CAAF’s recent Mendoza and Casillas opinions. We discuss at length the three legal principles established in Moore to resolve the certified question in all three cases – whether the Air Force Court of Criminal Appeals erred in applying United States v. Mendoza to find appellee’s sexual assault conviction [legally] and factually insufficient.



Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.