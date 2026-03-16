The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 28: Revolutions FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 6, Competition

In this episode, we break down the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) and its impact on FAR Part 6. We dive deep into the new competition requirements and discuss critical Class Deviations affecting DFARS Part 206.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 08:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90879
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111582062.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:43
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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