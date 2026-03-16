Radio News 260318

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 16, 2026) Radio News highlights Europe taking more charge in defense in the future of the European theater. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 05:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90867
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111581849.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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