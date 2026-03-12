A radio spot reminding sponsors to sign up for mandatory sponsorship training hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Fighter Wing prioritizes the proper integration of inbound Airmen through effective coordination and established procedures as key to maintaining mission readiness at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 10:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90852
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574752.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: M&FRC Sponsorship Training, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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