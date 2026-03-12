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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: M&FRC Sponsorship Training

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: M&FRC Sponsorship Training

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.12.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot reminding sponsors to sign up for mandatory sponsorship training hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Fighter Wing prioritizes the proper integration of inbound Airmen through effective coordination and established procedures as key to maintaining mission readiness at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 10:43
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90852
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574752.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: M&FRC Sponsorship Training, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    sponsorship
    overseas
    PCSing
    M&FRC
    Airmen
    Aviano Air Base

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