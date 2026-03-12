AFN Aviano Radio Spot: M&FRC Sponsorship Training

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A radio spot reminding sponsors to sign up for mandatory sponsorship training hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 31st Fighter Wing prioritizes the proper integration of inbound Airmen through effective coordination and established procedures as key to maintaining mission readiness at Aviano. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)