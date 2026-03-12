This is a 15-second radio spot advertising a dodge ball tournament that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 13, 2026, to April 29, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 08:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90845
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574497.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Dodge Ball Tournament, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.