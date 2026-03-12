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    Radio Spot - Dodge Ball Tournament

    Radio Spot - Dodge Ball Tournament

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 15-second radio spot advertising a dodge ball tournament that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 13, 2026, to April 29, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 08:49
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90845
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574497.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Dodge Ball Tournament, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sembach Kaserne
    Radio Spot
    Dodge Ball Tournament
    Sembach Physical Fitness Center

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