This is a 30-second radio spot advertising the Month of the Military Child Storyland Gala that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 13, 2026, to April 17, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 08:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90844
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574490.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - MOMC Storyland Gala, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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