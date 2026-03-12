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    Radio Spot - MOMC Storyland Gala

    Radio Spot - MOMC Storyland Gala

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot advertising the Month of the Military Child Storyland Gala that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 13, 2026, to April 17, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 08:46
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90844
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574490.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - MOMC Storyland Gala, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Smith Barracks
    MOMC
    Radio Spot
    Baumholder library

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