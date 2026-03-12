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    Commander Task Force 66 Conduct Unmanned Service Vessel Demonstration in Portugal- News In One March 13, 2026

    Commander Task Force 66 Conduct Unmanned Service Vessel Demonstration in Portugal- News In One March 13, 2026

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    GERMANY

    03.10.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Sailors assigned to Commander Task Force Sixty-Six, alongside Portuguese service members, showcased robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration in Troia, Portugal. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 06:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90842
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574465.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Task Force 66 Conduct Unmanned Service Vessel Demonstration in Portugal- News In One March 13, 2026, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Europe
    NAVEUR AF
    COMMANDER TASK FORCE 66

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