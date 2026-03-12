In this News In One:
U.S. Sailors assigned to Commander Task Force Sixty-Six, alongside Portuguese service members, showcased robotic and autonomous systems capabilities during an unmanned systems demonstration in Troia, Portugal. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 06:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90842
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574465.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Task Force 66 Conduct Unmanned Service Vessel Demonstration in Portugal- News In One March 13, 2026, by SSG Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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