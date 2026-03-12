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    Radio Spot - Southern Rock Live Concert

    Radio Spot - Southern Rock Live Concert

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    GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot on the Southern Rock Live Concert hosted by Army Family and MWR that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 13, 2026, to April 17, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 08:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90841
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574384.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Southern Rock Live Concert, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Rock
    Live Music
    KMC
    AFN
    Concert
    MWR

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