Radio Spot - Southern Rock Live Concert

A 30-second radio spot on the Southern Rock Live Concert hosted by Army Family and MWR that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 13, 2026, to April 17, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 08:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90841
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574384.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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