AFN Naples Radio News - Digital Shield 26 & 21st TSC 2026 Tech Symposium

260312-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 12, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Digital Shield 2026 and the U.S. Army 21st Theater Sustainment Command holding the 2026 Tech Symposium. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 05:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90839
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574365.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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