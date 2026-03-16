260310-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 10, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Cold Response 2026 and the new Advanced Air Advisor Field Craft Academy at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 05:33
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90838
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574339.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Cold Response 2026 & Air Advisor Field Craft Academy, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.