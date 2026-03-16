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    AFN Naples Radio News - Cold Response 2026 & Air Advisor Field Craft Academy

    AFN Naples Radio News - Cold Response 2026 & Air Advisor Field Craft Academy

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.10.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    260310-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 10, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise Cold Response 2026 and the new Advanced Air Advisor Field Craft Academy at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 05:33
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90838
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111574339.mp3
    Length: 00:02:32
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Cold Response 2026 & Air Advisor Field Craft Academy, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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