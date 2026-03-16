AFN Naples Radio News - DOWEA Director & USS Philadelphia

260309-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 9, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the new director of the Department of War Education Activity (DOWEA) and the U.S. Navy beginning construction of the future USS Philadelphia (LPD 32). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 05:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90837
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574314.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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