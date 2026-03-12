NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (MARCH 11, 2026) Denise Prendergast, Fleet and Family counselor at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about stress management for families during times of tension. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine McDavid.)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 07:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90836
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574313.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260312-Newscast-Family, by PO3 Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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