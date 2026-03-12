Spangdahlem Radio News 260316 Cold Response 26

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The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2026. This segment covered the March 7th arrival of U.S. Air Force personnel for Cold Response 26, a Norwegian-led NATO military exercise designed to enhance Allied defense and deterrence capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)