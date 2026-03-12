The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2026. This segment covered the March 7th arrival of U.S. Air Force personnel for Cold Response 26, a Norwegian-led NATO military exercise designed to enhance Allied defense and deterrence capabilities in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 05:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90834
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111574287.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260316 Cold Response 26, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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