Spangdahlem Radio News 260310 52nd Healthcare Operation Squadron

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The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem focusing on the 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron's developmental priorities for its Airmen at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 6, 2026. In this segment, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jasmine Cook, 52nd HCOS commander, talked about the advantages gained from cultivating decision-making skills in junior-enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)