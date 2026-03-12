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    NEWSCAST 13 MAR 26: Iron Fist 26 & Hanuman Guardian 26

    NEWSCAST 13 MAR 26: Iron Fist 26 & Hanuman Guardian 26

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    260313-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 13, 2026)
    U.S. and Japanese forces conducted large-scale amphibious exercises as part of Iron Fist 26. on the islands of Tanegashima and Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 2, 2026, and U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army soldiers participated in the opening ceremony for Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2026 at the Ban Di Lang training area in Lopburi, Thailand, Mar. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 00:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90830
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111573913.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 13 MAR 26: Iron Fist 26 & Hanuman Guardian 26, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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