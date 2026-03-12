NEWSCAST 13 MAR 26: Iron Fist 26 & Hanuman Guardian 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90830" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

260313-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 13, 2026)

U.S. and Japanese forces conducted large-scale amphibious exercises as part of Iron Fist 26. on the islands of Tanegashima and Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 2, 2026, and U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army soldiers participated in the opening ceremony for Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2026 at the Ban Di Lang training area in Lopburi, Thailand, Mar. 9, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)