Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 7 – UAS Innovation

In this episode of the CALL Insight from the Fight Podcast, Chief Warrant Officer Two Nathan Shea—winner of the 2026 Army Best Drone Innovation Competition—shares his frontline experience and insights on the rapidly evolving role of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in modern Army operations. Drawing from his extensive background working with shadow UAS platforms, multinational training with Ukrainian forces, and innovative drone-on-drone defeat tactics, CW2 Shea highlights the critical shift in how Soldiers must adapt and modify UAS in dynamic threat environments. He provides valuable perspectives on the importance of innovation, realistic training with opposing UAS forces, and rapid adaptation to electronic warfare threats. This episode highlights the growing necessity for Army leaders to invest in talent management, integrated UAS and maneuver training, and networked collaboration to maintain tactical understanding of the common operations picture.