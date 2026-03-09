NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Mar. 12, 2026) A radio spot highlighting Eggstravaganza an upcoming Morale, Welfare, and Recreation event. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 08:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90815
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111571918.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
