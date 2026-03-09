Radio Spot - Summer Tire Change

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90788" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A 15-second radio spot promoting the summer tire change deal held by Kaiserslautern Army Family Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) that will air from April 1, 2026, to April 30, 2026. This deal discounts the next car wash from a MWR facility after using an MWR self-help bay or tire change service. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)