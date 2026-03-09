(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Summer Tire Change

    Radio Spot - Summer Tire Change

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.09.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot promoting the summer tire change deal held by Kaiserslautern Army Family Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) that will air from April 1, 2026, to April 30, 2026. This deal discounts the next car wash from a MWR facility after using an MWR self-help bay or tire change service. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 10:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90788
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111567507.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Summer Tire Change, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Auto Skills Center
    Army Family & MWR
    Summer Tire Change

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio