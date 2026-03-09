A 15-second radio spot promoting the summer tire change deal held by Kaiserslautern Army Family Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) that will air from April 1, 2026, to April 30, 2026. This deal discounts the next car wash from a MWR facility after using an MWR self-help bay or tire change service. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 10:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90788
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111567507.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Summer Tire Change, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.