The AFN Benelux Report

American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, the USAG Benelux housing survey, and the Brussels Child and Youth Services Boot Scootin’ Boogie evening childcare service, for a radio broadcast out of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 9, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Tia Herring and Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 05:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
