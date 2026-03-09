(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The AFN Benelux Report

    The AFN Benelux Report

    MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    03.05.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, the 2026 Air Force first quarter all call, and the St. Patricks day celebration hosted at B3’s Sports Bar, for a radio broadcast out of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Tia Herring and Aaron Edwards)

