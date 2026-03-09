American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, the 2026 Air Force first quarter all call, and the St. Patricks day celebration hosted at B3’s Sports Bar, for a radio broadcast out of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Tia Herring and Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 05:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90782
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111567284.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The AFN Benelux Report, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.