    Korea News Update: 2nd Infantry Division Retention Sergeant Major discusses the Exceptional Family Member Program and the Married Army Couples Program.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sgt.Maj. Tony Moore, the retentions Sergeant Major for the 2nd Infantry Division, talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the Exceptional Family Member Program and the Married Army Couples Program at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. They spoke about the service member's responsibility in regard to keeping their EFMP updated as well as the ins and outs of the Married Army Couples Program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.06.2026 00:33
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90737
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111560194.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

