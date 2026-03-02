U.S. Army Sgt.Maj. Tony Moore, the retentions Sergeant Major for the 2nd Infantry Division, talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the Exceptional Family Member Program and the Married Army Couples Program at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. They spoke about the service member's responsibility in regard to keeping their EFMP updated as well as the ins and outs of the Married Army Couples Program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2026 00:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90737
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111560194.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea News Update: 2nd Infantry Division Retention Sergeant Major discusses the Exceptional Family Member Program and the Married Army Couples Program., by SrA Sean Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.