Korea News Update: 2nd Infantry Division Retention Sergeant Major discusses the Exceptional Family Member Program and the Married Army Couples Program.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90737" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt.Maj. Tony Moore, the retentions Sergeant Major for the 2nd Infantry Division, talks to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Lamb, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about the Exceptional Family Member Program and the Married Army Couples Program at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2026. They spoke about the service member's responsibility in regard to keeping their EFMP updated as well as the ins and outs of the Married Army Couples Program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Sean Lamb)