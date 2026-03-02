(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Travel Safety and DWMMC Clinic

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Emily Roemer, U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security anti-terrorism officer, shares resources to use when traveling safely on March 4, 2026. Meanwhile, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant David Brown, Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center non-commissioned officer in charge, provides guidance on visiting the clinic and emergency room on March 5, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    travel
    LRMC
    US Army Garrison Rhineland-Pflaz
    Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center

