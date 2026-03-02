This is a 30-second radio spot advertising SKIES Unlimited soccer camps and classes that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from March 5, 2026, to April 1, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2026 09:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90717
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111558235.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - SKIES Soccer Camps and Classes, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.