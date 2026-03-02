The DINFOS Way – Ep. 39: Developing Tomorrow’s Visual Storytellers with Johnny Bivera and benefits of Shoot Off Visual Media Workshop

In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with master photojournalist Johnny Bivera to explore his decades-long career in visual storytelling across military and civilian arenas. Bivera reflects on his time in the U.S. Navy and his work documenting combat, humanitarian missions and high-level events, sharing what he learned about telling powerful stories through imagery. He also explains the origin and purpose of the DC Shoot Off Visual Media Workshops, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit educational program that helps military and civil service photographers sharpen their craft. Throughout the conversation, Bivera offers practical tips, techniques and perspective for today’s warfighting communicators, giving listeners ideas they can apply to their own visual storytelling.