    The DINFOS Way – Ep. 39: Developing Tomorrow’s Visual Storytellers with Johnny Bivera and benefits of Shoot Off Visual Media Workshop

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Audio by Lorne Neff and John Rous

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with master photojournalist Johnny Bivera to explore his decades-long career in visual storytelling across military and civilian arenas. Bivera reflects on his time in the U.S. Navy and his work documenting combat, humanitarian missions and high-level events, sharing what he learned about telling powerful stories through imagery. He also explains the origin and purpose of the DC Shoot Off Visual Media Workshops, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit educational program that helps military and civil service photographers sharpen their craft. Throughout the conversation, Bivera offers practical tips, techniques and perspective for today’s warfighting communicators, giving listeners ideas they can apply to their own visual storytelling.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 14:15
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90697
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111556842.mp3
    Length: 00:37:38
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way – Ep. 39: Developing Tomorrow’s Visual Storytellers with Johnny Bivera and benefits of Shoot Off Visual Media Workshop, by Lorne Neff and John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DINFOS
    photojournalism
    Storytellers
    visual communication
    public affairs

