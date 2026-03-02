Patient Informational Minute with Capt. TaRail Vernon and Lt. Kelly Love, Health Promotions Department Head

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 20, 2025) An interview hosted by Capt. TaRail Vernon, commanding officer of Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC), featuring Lt. Kelly Love, Health Promotions Department Head to discuss steps to improve wellness in service members. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 04:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90663
|Filename:
|2603/DOD_111550980.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
