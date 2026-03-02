(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEWSCAST 27 FEB 26: PHIBRON 11 Change of Command & Task Force Ashland Arrives Thailand

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.26.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    260227-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2026)
    U.S. Navy Captain Timothy R. Carter relieved Captain John P. Baggett as commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 23, 2026, and Task Force (TF) Ashland, a forward-deployed force of U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), arrived in the Kingdom of Thailand for the 45th iteration of Exercise Cobra Gold, Feb. 22, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 22:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90658
    Filename: 2603/DOD_111550760.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
