Fort McCoy holds 2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff Breakfast, Part 1

Mike Larsen with the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation gives a presentation Feb. 25 2026, in McCoy's Community Center for the 2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff Breakfast event. The AER campaign runs from March 1 to June 14 this year, according to the AER webpage, www.armyemergencyrelief.org. AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs. Contributions to AER help active-duty Soldiers (single and married) and their families, retirees and their family members, and surviving spouses or orphans of Soldiers who died while on active duty or after they retired. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
