Fort McCoy holds 2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff Breakfast, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90655" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Mike Larsen with the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation gives a presentation Feb. 25 2026, in McCoy's Community Center for the 2026 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Kickoff Breakfast event. The AER campaign runs from March 1 to June 14 this year, according to the AER webpage, www.armyemergencyrelief.org. AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs. Contributions to AER help active-duty Soldiers (single and married) and their families, retirees and their family members, and surviving spouses or orphans of Soldiers who died while on active duty or after they retired. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)