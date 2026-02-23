The following is a radio news report highlighting the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron, Büchel AB, Germany, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. This segment covered how the leadership team of the 702nd MUNSS visited the studio to discuss current developments within the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group and provided insight into the unit’s ongoing initiatives and activities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90637
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111546938.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260302 702nd Munitions Support Squadron, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
