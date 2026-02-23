Spangdahlem Radio News 260302 702nd Munitions Support Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90637" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The following is a radio news report highlighting the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron, Büchel AB, Germany, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. This segment covered how the leadership team of the 702nd MUNSS visited the studio to discuss current developments within the 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group and provided insight into the unit’s ongoing initiatives and activities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)