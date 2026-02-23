(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples - CO Show with Capt. Randazzo

    AFN Naples - CO Show with Capt. Randazzo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.20.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    260220-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 25, 2025) Radio segment featuring U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo talking about the latest on-base community updates and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 07:52
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90579
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111542359.mp3
    Length: 00:20:24
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples - CO Show with Capt. Randazzo, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naples
    Commanding Officer
    italy
    u.s. navy
    NSA Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio