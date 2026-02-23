NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 23, 2026) Radio News highlights Exercise Artic Specialist 26. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 08:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90549
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111538107.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News 260224, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.